Church calendar: June 4-10

TUESDAY

Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. nightly through Friday, Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Call: 254-379-6031.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Thursday

Heart of Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers Support group, 3 p.m., Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

Friday

Areawide pastoral musical, 6:30 p.m. June 10, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Upcoming

150th church anniversary, 10:30 a.m. June 12, Perry United Methodist Church, 193 Falls County Road 127. RSVP: 254-447-0995.

Pastor appreciation day, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 12, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Morning speaker, Van Thomas; evening speaker, Patrick James Riley. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Vacation Bible School, 5-7 p.m. daily, June 13-17, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Safety protocols will be observed. Call: 254-799-6150.

Area Scouting roundup, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Fun, food and activities. Parents must be present at all times. Volunteers wanted. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Area community conference, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Area speakers; tickets $10. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

