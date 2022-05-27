Church calendar: May 28-June 3

Saturday

Clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. giveaway at South Terrace Recreation Center, 100 Lyndon Circle. Call: 254-753-8210.

Sunday

Musical program, 6 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. A tribute to the late Dorothy Martin. All soloists, groups and choirs invited.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Areawide pastorial musical, 6:30 p.m., June 10, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth. Call: 254-867-1109, or 254-749-2441.

150th church anniversary, 10:30 a.m., June 12, Perry United Methodist Church, 193 County Road 127. RSVP: 254-447-0995.

Pastor appreciation day, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., June 12, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth. Morning speaker, Van Thomas. Evening speaker, Patrick James Reiley. Call: 254-867-1109, or 254-749-2441.

Area Scouting roundup, July 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth. Fun, food, and activities. Parents must be present at all times. Volunteers wanted. Call: 254-867-1109, or 254-749-2441.

July 23 - Area community conference, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., July 23, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth. $10. Area speakers. Call: 254-867-1109, or 254-749-2441.

