Church calendar: Sept. 10-17

Saturday

Boy Scouts/Girls Scouts of America, Pack 1400, meets every two weeks on the second and fourth Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present at all times. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441. First meeting is Saturday.

She Will Conference, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340. $25. Call: 830-385-1594.

Non-perishable food giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, St John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St. Call: 254-495-5292.

Sunday

Annual men's day service, 9:30 a.m., Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th. Speaker: Ryan Reed. Call 254-315-1001 or 254-644-8207.

150th church anniversary, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church of Gholson, 228 Wildcat Circle.

Pro-Life Waco’s Second Sunday Ecumenical luncheon, noon, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1424 Columbus Ave. Speaker: Rev. Scott Hord. Lunch: $5. Call: 644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Thursday

“From Soil to Sanctuary: How Black Churches Are Advancing Food Security,” with Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III, 6 p.m., Armstrong Browning Library (Hankamer Treasure Room), Baylor University campus, 710 Speight Ave.

Upcoming

141st church anniversary, 9 a.m., Sept. 18, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Speaker: DeChard Freeman, Abundant Life Church, Pflugerville. Call 756-1140.

21st Appreciation Service for Drs. Jimmy and Pamelia Hunter, 10 a.m. Sept. 18, Toliver Chapel MBC, 1402 Elm Ave. Speaker: Jamison Hunter. Call: 254-799-6150.

30th anniversary service, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18, Church Under the Bridge, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.

150th church anniversary, 3 p.m. Sept. 25, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 399 Wagoner Rd.