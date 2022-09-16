Church calendar: Sept. 17-23

Sunday

141st church anniversary, 9 a.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Speaker: DeChard Freeman, Abundant Life Church, Pflugerville. Call 756-1140.

21st Appreciation Service for Drs. Jimmy and Pamelia Hunter, 10 a.m., Toliver Chapel MBC, 1402 Elm Ave. Speaker: Jamison Hunter. Call: 254-799-6150.

30th anniversary service, 10:30 a.m., Church Under the Bridge, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Heart of Texas Area Aglow Fall Gathering, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 23, Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340. $65. Call: 254-733-6161.

150th church anniversary, 3 p.m. Sept. 25, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 399 Wagoner Rd.

Pastor appreciation service for Gary Lewis and Clinttell Washington, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 23, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Robert Stevenson, Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Area churches welcome to come and forA and B selection. Call: 254-749-2441 or 254-867-1109.

Boy Scouts/Girls Scouts of America, Pack 1400, meets every two weeks on the second and fourth Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present at all times. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441. Next meeting is Oct. 8.