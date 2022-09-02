Church calendar: Sept. 3-9

Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
Upcoming
She Will Conference, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 10, Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340. $25. Call: 830-385-1594.
Boy Scouts/Girls Scouts of America, Pack 1400, meets every two weeks on the second and fourth Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present at all times. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441. First meeting is Sept. 10.
Pro-Life Waco’s Second Sunday Ecumenical luncheon, noon Sept. 11, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1424 Columbus Ave. Speaker: Rev. Scott Hord. Lunch: $5. Call: 644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.
“From Soil to Sanctuary: How Black Churches Are Advancing Food Security,” with Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III, 6 p.m. Sept. 15, Armstrong Browning Library (Hankamer Treasure Room), Baylor University campus, 710 Speight Ave.
21st Appreciation Service for Drs. Jimmy and Pamelia Hunter, 10 a.m. Sept. 18, Toliver Chapel MBC, 1402 Elm Ave. Speaker: Jamison Hunter. Call: 254-799-6150.
