Religion: Buddy’s Christmas gift

If you have been reading these columns, you are familiar with my dog, Buddy. Buddy came into our lives 11 years ago, a sick and skinny rescue dog picked up off the streets. When we met him at Corgi Rescue, we could feel the bones in his hips, and he was suffering from “kennel cough.” But 15n minutes with Buddy won us over. We left committed to adopt him.

It took six weeks for him to get over his kennel cough, put on weight and get all his shots from the vet. I drove back to Corgi Rescue to pick him up and, in a matter of minutes, we were Buddy’s proud, and nervous owners. He was nervous, too. It took a couple of weeks to adjust. Eleven years later the vet says he is a “healthy geriatric.” So am I.

It was a mystery to me how a tri-color corgi as intelligent, well-mannered and affectionate as Buddy could become a stray on the streets. Then, one day, on one of our neighborhood walks, Buddy told me his story. I wrote it down, “just as Buddy told it to me.” It became a children’s book published on Amazon Kindle, Buddy the Floppy Ear Corgi.

I printed out a copy for our next door neighbor whose daughter was in the third grade. He read it to his daughter and she took it to school. The teacher read it to her third grade class. “One boy cried,” she said.