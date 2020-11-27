Religion: Cultivating a grateful heart

In times of prosperity and peace, in times of war and want, throughout the Great Depression and the Great Recession, we have paused as a nation on this final Thursday of November to be thankful. This year we know that more than 250,000 families grieve the loss of a life claimed by COVID. Nevertheless, we give thanks for the goodness with which God has blessed us. We give thanks for vaccines soon to be distributed. We give thanks for doctors and nurses who have helped many recover and continue to care for those who fall sick. We give thanks for workers who have put their lives on the line to provide essential services.

Nothing is more important than cultivating a grateful and thankful heart. We all experience blessing and loss. God sends his rain on the just and the unjust. The same circumstances sow the seeds of bitterness and resentment, thankfulness and gratitude. The fruit is ours to choose. The former leads to death. The latter leads to life.

The Bible is clear about the importance of thanksgiving. “But as for me, afflicted and in pain – may your salvation God protect me. I will praise God’s name in song and glorify him with thanksgiving” (Psalm 69:29-30). “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, present your requests to God” (Philippians 4:6).

