Religion: Dogs to the rescue

We have a 12-year-old Pembroke Corgi named Buddy. If you have read this column in the past, you are familiar with Buddy. When he was younger Buddy went fishing with me in my flat-bottom boat. The front of the boat was his. He stood in the front and sniffed the wind to locate the fish. He was good at it. At least he thought so. Corgis think they are good at anything.

Once he leaned too far and sniffed too hard and fell in the lake. Corgis aren’t built for water. Their stubby legs don’t give much traction for swimming. He coughed, sputtered, went under and splashed for all he was worth until I grabbed him and hauled him back into the boat, soaked and shivering.

It reminded me of Peter’s experience when he stepped out of the fishing boat to meet Jesus on the Sea of Galilee. I expect Peter was a better swimmer than Buddy, but there he was splashing and floundering in the sea, helpless. Until Jesus reached out, lifted him up and hauled him back into the boat.

God has done that for me many times. Across the years I have fallen out of the boat financially, unable to sleep at night, worried about how to make ends meet. I have sunk over my head in work, overwhelmed by responsibilities and challenges. I have found myself drowning in grief with the loss of someone I love. And now COVID-19, and an uncertain future, seems to be overwhelming us all.