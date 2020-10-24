Religion: Electing a president, choosing a future

When I listen to the insults and accusations political candidates continue to level against their opponents, I want to throw my hands. I find myself wishing for an earlier era when politicians were more civil, when the world was stable and people were in agreement.

I thought, “If we could only return to the days of our founding fathers!” I did a little research about those days and was surprised. Thomas Jefferson defeated John Adams and Aaron Burr to become our third President in 1800. But, he was not popular. And the campaign looked a lot like today.

If Jefferson were elected, one newspaper warned, “Murder, robbery, rape, adultery, and incest will be openly taught and practiced, the air will be rent with the cries of the distressed, the soil will be soaked with blood, and the nation black with crimes.” Aaron Burr leaked a private letter from Alexander Hamilton that accused Adams of having “great and intrinsic defects in his character.” The Richmond Examiner referred to Adams as a “blind, bald, crippled toothless man who is a hideous hermaphroditic character with neither the force and fitness of a man, nor the gentleness and sensibility of a woman.”