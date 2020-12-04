Religion: Flying in formation

Watching the geese at sunrise reminded me of the unique global challenges we all face, including the coronavirus pandemic, poverty and famine. To survive and thrive we need to fly in formation. Not because our elected officials tell us to, but because we need each other. During COVID-19, that means wearing a mask, washing our hands, remaining six feet apart. During and after COVID, it means providing for the poor, feeding the hungry, caring for the sick, opening doors of opportunity for the underprivileged.

The Bible consistently teaches us the importance of “flying in formation.” John the Baptist who introduced Jesus said, “Anyone who has two shirts should share with the one who has none, and anyone who has food should do the same” (Luke 3:11).

Jesus said, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me. … Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me” (Matthew 25:35-40).

The Apostle Paul wrote, “Do nothing out of selfishness or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests, but each of you looking to the interests of others” (Philippians 2:3-4).

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.