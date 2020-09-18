Religion: God wants us to get along

The Bible gives some pretty good clues about what God wants.

In Isaiah’s day, God made it clear that He was fed up with efforts to impress Him with religious behavior. He said, “When you come to appear before Me, who requires of you this trampling of My courts?

Bring your worthless offerings no longer. … Cease to do evil, learn to do good; seek justice, reprove the ruthless, defend the orphan, plead for the widow. Come now, and let us reason together,” Says the LORD, “Though your sins are as scarlet, they will be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they will be like wool.” (Isaiah 1:12-18).

When I think about how I feel as a parent, this makes perfect sense. I am happiest as a parent when my children are together, when I hear them laughing, when they enjoy one another and go out of their way to help each other. Of course, I want them to love me. But somehow I feel like they love me best when they are loving each other.

Many people assume that God measures our love for Him by how religious we become. But John set us straight when he wrote, “One who does not love his brother, whom he has seen, cannot love God whom he has not seen.” (1 John 4:20).

The bottom line is this: God wants us to get along with each other. He wants people to be kind to each other, to do good things and help each other. Jesus said, “If you love me you will keep my commandments. … This is my commandment. That you love one another, just as I have loved you.” (John 14:15; 15:12).

