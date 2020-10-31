Religion: Overcoming COVID fatigue

They call it COVID Fatigue. I think I have it. I am tired of wearing a mask to enter a store. I like to see the smiles on people’s faces. Or, are they smiling? Maybe they are frowning, or smirking. It’s hard to read what people might be thinking behind those masks.

I am tired of distancing. I want to host friends and family in our home. I want to have all our kids home for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I want to attend church, to greet fellow believers with handshakes and hugs, to sing without restraint or restriction. Gathering is one of the important elements of our Christian faith.

I started a Bible study this summer with several men in our neighborhood, meeting outside on our back deck. They are all much younger than me. One is 27 and another is 31. We greet one another with fist-bumps. But, with snow this weekend and darkness settling in at 5 PM when we “fall back,” I proposed that we take a winter break. As a diabetic in my 70s, I explained I was not comfortable meeting with a group of guys inside. They fully understood my concerns but suggested we continue meeting outside in the cold and dark. “We can bundle up,” they said. So, we plan to continue gathering around the fire pit on my back deck for Bible study.