Religion: Stars connect us to all of time and space

I normally begin my day outdoors where I spend time in prayer. When winter drops the temps and the sun rises late, I bundle up and find my place on our back deck, under the stars.

Our deck is on the south side of the house. Orion and Taurus greet me in the winter sky, easily distinguished among the lesser lights. They have always been there, occupying their same place in the sky since time immemorial.

These are the same stars Abraham saw when he left Ur of the Chaldees. The same stars that guided Moses in the wilderness. The same stars David watched when he shepherded sheep. The same stars the Magi studied when they found a star in the east that led them to Bethlehem. When I look at the stars, I feel connected to the entire universe, no longer limited by time and space. In my fleeting moment on earth I am part of all that has gone before and all that will yet come.

They are a stabilizing force. Nothing we can do on earth will change them. The nearest star is approximately 25 trillion miles away, or 4.24 light years. When the dust has settled from the presidential election and the pandemic has passed, the stars will remain in their place as they have done through every plague, every war, every natural disaster, and every lifetime. They are a constant, silent and brilliant testimony to God’s majesty.