Religion: The Christmas journey

Normally, Christmas is a family event. Brothers, sisters, parents and children go to great expense to see each other. They drive hundreds of miles, fly across the continent or around the world to celebrate the holidays together. But, for many families, like ours, not this year. We have postponed our family gathering until later, when the vaccine has taken effect and it is safer.

Nevertheless, our tree is decorated with ornaments created by little hands that grew into manhood and womanhood. Decorations, unboxed from Christmases past, remind us of those we love as we look to a brighter future.

That first Christmas was a family event with its own difficulties. When we rehearse the Christmas story, we conjure up images of Joseph trudging along the Jordan valley leading a donkey with Mary balanced on its back, almost full-term in her pregnancy. A look of admiration and love must have played upon Joseph’s face, mixed with worry.

Faith, above all, propelled them in their journey in circumstances not of their choosing. They were on the road at this most inconvenient and vulnerable time because Caesar required it. They were making the arduous journey to Bethlehem so Joseph could enroll for the Roman tax. Even young couples about to deliver a baby were not excused.