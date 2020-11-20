Religion: The long dark winter ahead

Many returned to work. Schools cautiously opened for students. Some ignored the COVID restrictions altogether and rode their Harleys to the Sturgis motorcycle rally. But, as many of the epidemiological experts had predicted, fall and winter weather has resulted in an uncontrolled surge in COVID cases. Increasingly we are hearing of people we know who have fallen prey to COVID.

The most painful period of the pandemic is immediately in front of us. We are faced with foregoing our most cherished American traditions: gatherings as family around Thanksgiving and Christmas tables; packing churches to hear children sing in their shepherd and angel costumes; gathering to sing The Messiah. We can scarcely imagine the echo of holiday music in empty hallways at the mall or virtual worship streamed from empty churches at Christmas.

But there is hope. Scientists have identified two vaccines promising 90% and 95% effectiveness against COVID by the end of the year. The experts predict that we could have widespread distribution and “herd immunity” as early as spring or summer of 2021.