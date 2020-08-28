Waco-area church calendar: Aug. 28-Sept. 4

Sunday
Drive-Up and Worship Services, 8:30 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150. Parking starts at 8 a.m.
Pastor and Wife Appreciation Service, 10 a.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. (on Zoom). Call: 405-2205
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
GriefShare class, 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, Hewitt. $15. Contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 at rjritz@earthlink.net. Please wear a mask.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
