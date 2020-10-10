Waco-area church calendar: Oct. 10-16

Sunday
Drive-Up and Worship Services, 8:30 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150. Parking starts at 8 a.m.
105th Church Anniversary and Homecoming, 10 a.m., October 11, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th Street. Social distancing and masks required. Call 722-7429 or 755-8825.
Youth annual, 10:30 a.m., Marshall Chapel MBC, 1121 N. Sixth. Speaker: Kevin Burkley, Lott.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Upcoming
150th anniversary celebration, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 18, Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Dr. Call: 776-7768. There will be special music, speakers, dedicatory prayers and a drama depicting the church’s founding.
125th anniversary, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 18, Pearl Church of Christ, 6790 FM 183, Pearl. Call: 865-9282.
Great Pumpkin 5K run, Oct. 31, 9 a.m., Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643, Chilton.
