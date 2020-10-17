Waco-area church calendar: Oct. 17-23

Sunday
Fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 nears Chilton. $10 per plate. Call 883-7018.
Drive-Up and Worship Services, 8:30 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150. Parking starts at 8 a.m.
150th anniversary celebration, 10:30 a.m., Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Dr. Call: 776-7768. There will be special music, speakers, dedicatory prayers and a drama depicting the church’s founding.
125th anniversary, 10:30 a.m., Pearl Church of Christ, 6790 FM 183, Pearl. Call: 865-9282.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Pastor anniversary services, 7 p.m., through Friday, Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Call: 379-6031.
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Upcoming
Pastor family banquet, 5 p.m., Oct. 24, Brazos Event Center, 520 Elm Street, hosted by the Brotherhood of Greater Bible Way Church. $10. Colors are yellow and black. Call: 379-6031.
Great Pumpkin 5K run, Oct. 31, 9 a.m., Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643, Chilton.
Pastor’s Anniversary service, 3 p.m., Oct. 25, October 25, Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Call: 379-6031.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed.
Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.
