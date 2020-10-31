Waco-area church calendar: Oct. 24-30

Saturday
Truck or Treat, 3-6 p.m., Oct. 31, Community Fellowship Church, 2001 N. Valley Mills Dr. Email: michelejones1215@gmail.com.
Great Pumpkin 5K run, Oct. 31, 9 a.m., Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643, Chilton.
Sunday
Fifth anniversary service for pastor, 3:30 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Call: 379-6031.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed.
Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.
