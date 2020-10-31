 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area church calendar: Oct. 24-30
0 comments
CHURCH CALENDAR

Waco-area church calendar: Oct. 24-30

  • 0

Saturday

Truck or Treat, 3-6 p.m., Oct. 31, Community Fellowship Church, 2001 N. Valley Mills Dr. Email: michelejones1215@gmail.com.

Great Pumpkin 5K run, Oct. 31, 9 a.m., Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643, Chilton.

Sunday

Fifth anniversary service for pastor, 3:30 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Call: 379-6031.

Tuesday

Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed.

Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed.

Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert