Waco-area church calendar: Sept. 12-18

Sunday
Drive-Up and Worship Services, 8:30 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150. Parking starts at 8 a.m.
Men and Women Day, 10 a.m., Sept. 13, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th St. Social distancing and mask required. Call 722-6296 or 313-8538.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Free drive-through COVID testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Registration required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome
Thursday
Free drive-through COVID testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Registration required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome
Friday
Youth Scavenger Hunt, 6 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827
