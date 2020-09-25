 Skip to main content
Waco-area church calendar: Sept. 26-Oct. 2
CHURCH CALENDAR

Waco-area church calendar: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Sunday

Drive-Up and Worship Services, 8:30 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150. Parking starts at 8 a.m.

Tuesday

Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Upcoming

105th Church Anniversary and Homecoming, 10 a.m., October 11, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th Street. Social distancing and masks required. Call 722-7429 or 755-8825.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed.

Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.

