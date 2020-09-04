 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area church calendar: Sept. 5-11
0 comments
CHURCH CALENDAR

Waco-area church calendar: Sept. 5-11

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Sunday

Drive-Up and Worship Services, 8:30 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150. Parking starts at 8 a.m.

Tuesday

Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Friday

"Be The Light," drive-in movie premiere, 8-10 p.m , Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 S. 18th St.

Upcoming

Men and Women Day, 10 a.m., Sept. 13, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th St. Social distancing and mask required. Call 722-6296 or 313-8538.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed.

Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert