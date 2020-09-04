Waco-area church calendar: Sept. 5-11

Sunday
Drive-Up and Worship Services, 8:30 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150. Parking starts at 8 a.m.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Friday
"Be The Light," drive-in movie premiere, 8-10 p.m , Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 S. 18th St.
Upcoming
Men and Women Day, 10 a.m., Sept. 13, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th St. Social distancing and mask required. Call 722-6296 or 313-8538.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed.
Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!