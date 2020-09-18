Waco-area church calendar: Sept. Sept. 19-25

Sunday
139th Church Anniversary/Homecoming, 9 a.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Guest speaker: Pastor Samuel Doyle, Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church. Call 756-1140.
Drive-Up and Worship Services, 8:30 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150. Parking starts at 8 a.m.
28th anniversary celebration, 11 a.m., Church Under the Bridge (at the Magnolia Silos outdoor pavilion). COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Speaker: Pastor Amos Humphries. A meal will be served at the end of the worship service. Call 235.7818.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Upcoming
105th Church Anniversary and Homecomin, 10 a.m., October 1, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th Street. Social distancing and masks required. Call 722-7429 or 755-8825.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed.
Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.
