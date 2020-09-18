Waco-area church calendar: Sept. Sept. 19-25

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed.

Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson ; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed.

Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.