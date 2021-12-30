LINA
Central Freight Lines, after confirming last week it will close after 96 years in business, has begun layoffs in Waco and elsewhere, prompting…
Time Manufacturing launched in 1965 as a one-product company in Clifton. Today it employs nearly 500 on Imperial Drive in Waco, more than 2,00…
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
The Baylor University bookstore says fans are fawning over “Geaux Gold” gear available ahead of the Sugar Bowl.
Twelve-year-old Menari gave birth to the first baby without trouble on Christmas Eve and was mothering it appropriately, but she was having problems after that, according to a news release.
China Spring QB Major Bowden carried a huge load for the Cougars offense on their way to the Class 4A Division II state championship.
The China Spring Cougars and Lorena Leopards found themselves at and near the top of national rankings on Thursday afternoon.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans awaits the arrival of Baylor’s Bears and the Ole Miss Rebels for a Saturday evening showdown, pandemic …
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization’s new director, Mukesh Kumar, said individual infrastructure projects lined up for completion are …
The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of East Waco Drive.