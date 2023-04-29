The city of Waco will hold a public meeting from6to7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Waco Convention Center's McLennan Hall, 100 Washington Ave., to discuss ideas for the future of Lions Park.

Items to be discussed include current trends in park design and how public feedback will influence the final design. The city of Waco, Lions Park Trust Board and many community partners plan to work together to redevelop Lions Park.

To register to attend, go to waco-texas.com/lionspark. For more information on the project, go to lionsparkwaco.com.