Applause

The Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas recently indicted longtime Moody ISD agriculture science teacher Mike Alton into its Texas Hall of Fame.

Alton taught at Moody High School for 39 years, from 1983 until his death in 2022.

“Educators across Texas have a heavy weight on their shoulders — developing the future generations of our state. The Hall of Fame awards shine a light on Texas FFA agriculture education teachers, including Mr. Alton, that have gone the extra mile during their careers to ensure every student has an opportunity to thrive,” said Ray Pieniazek, Executive Director of ATAT.

A graduate of Tarleton State University, Alton was a member of the McLennan County Livestock Board and the HOT Calf Scramble for 35 years, according to his obituary.

He also served his community as volunteer fire department chief, president of the Bluebonnet Water Board, as a Moody City Council member and as mayor for 17 years.

The Texas Hall of Fame honors teachers who have proven long-term success in FFA activities, classroom leadership and community involvement.

Ascension Texas, the private nonprofit company that owns and operates Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, has announced Ashley Dickinson as its new chief operating officer.

Dickinson’s role focuses on business performance outcomes in quality, experience and overall operating results at Ascension Texas’ hospitals, which also include Dell Children’s Medical Center and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, both in Austin.

She was previously CEO of Northwest Health in Indiana. She attended Oklahoma State University and obtained her postgraduate business and health administration degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.