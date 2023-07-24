Applause

Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Patty Byars-Faulkner is retiring after a 32-year career in public service.

Byars-Faulkner leaves a legacy of "remarkable advancements in emergency response capabilities, including implementing innovative training programs, state-of-the-art equipment acquisition, and expanding community outreach initiatives," according to a press release from EMR Safety & Health, which also noted that under her tenure, the city signifcantly improved its ISO fire rating.

Byars-Faulkner started with the Dallas Fire Department in 1989, where she was the first female member of the DFD’s High Angle Rescue Team, and was promoted to Lacy Lakeview chief in 2013 after previously serving as fire marshal.

A community retirement celebration will be held in her honor from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.

Cody Dulock, a 2008 graduate of Connally High School, was recently promoted to the post of chief deputy of administration of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California in San Diego.

Dulock is a graduate of Wagner College, where he obtained a bachelor's degree and master of public administration degree. After working in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for almost nine years, he was hired as a human resources supervisor for the Southern California federal court in August 2020.

He is the son of Candace Wilshire of Elm Mott and Bryan Dulock of Lorena, and the grandson of Richard and Sue Wilshire of Elm Mott.

Students in the McLennan Community College nursing program have surpassed the state and national passing rate for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses.

MCC’s most recent group of associate degree graduates had a passing rate of 97.3% compared to the statewide mark of 84.3% and the national rate of 79.9%.

Applications are being accepted through Oct. 16 for the two-year program with classes beginning in spring 2024.

Email Shelley Blackwood at sblackwood@mclennan.edu for more information.