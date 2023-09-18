Applause

Jo Spark, a master teacher of blended learning and innovation at Alta Vista Elementary School in Transformation Waco, has been named as a Teach Plus policy fellow for its 2023-2024 Texas Policy Fellowship cohort.

The group of 50 classroom teachers will focus on a range of issues important to Texas schools, including school funding, workforce diversity, effective teacher preparation, mental health and quality of instructional materials, Teach Plus said in a press release.

“This year represents a unique opportunity to amplify teacher leadership at both the legislative and regulatory levels,” Teach Plus Texas Executive Director Kevin Malonson said. “The impending special session on education and rulemaking regarding new and impactful legislation will give fellows the opportunity to continue to advocate for policies that benefit teachers and students.”

Fellows were was chosen based on their teaching effectiveness, commitment to the classroom and to equity, an ability to articulate the student needs, and the pursuit of excellence and innovation in teaching, including winning previous awards.

Teach Plus is a national nonprofit that seeks to empower teachers to take leadership with policies and practices that advance equity, opportunity and student success. More information can be found at teachplus.org/tx/.

Two local educators were recently named Teachers of the Year in Education Service Center Region 12, which encompasses a 12-county area centered on Waco.

Katelin Kelly was named Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year. She has taught literature and creative writing at Lake Belton High School for the last two years.

April Eide, previously spotlighted in NeighborPlus on Aug. 15, was named Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year. She has taught first grade at Robinson Primary School for the last five years.

Class acts

Student-athletes who made the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the spring semester, maintaining a 3.3 grade point average, include Richard Lee Clark, Jordan McKinney and Victoria Mosqueda, all of Waco.

Texas Juvenile Justice Department schools held graduation ceremonies this summer for students receiving their Texas high school diplomas or graduate equivalency certificates.

Across the state’s five secure juvenile facilities, including the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart, 73 youth last year earned their state of Texas high school diploma or Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency, also known as a GED.

The Mart facility saw the most graduates, with 10 diplomas and 14 certificates awarded.

These youths have continued their education while facing special challenges, in many cases after falling behind in school.

Schools in the juvenile system employ certified teachers, diagnosticians and others who facilitate a full educational program and assist students with credit recovery courses and other special needs.