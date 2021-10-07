 Skip to main content
Local Agate
LOCAL GOLF

Battle Lake Senior League

Thursday's Results

Flight One

1. Clay 65 scp

2. Spurgeon 65

3. Hyden 67

Flight Two

1. Pattillo 61

2. Garcia 64 tie

3. Montemayor 64

Flight Three

1. P. Senter 62

2. Barron 65

3. Dupree 66

Closest to Pin: No. 7, Hyden; No. 12, Clay

