Local agate

LOCAL GOLF
Battle Lake Senior League
Thursday's Results
Flight 1
1. Hyden 67
T2. Steakley 70
T2. Wiley 70
Flight 2
1. Pollard 68
2. Lea 69
3. Howard 70 scp
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today