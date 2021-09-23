 Skip to main content
Local agate
LOCAL GOLF

Battle Lake Senior League

Flight One

1. Hyden 65

2. W. Cox 70

3. Clay 71 scp

Flight Two

1. Anderson 66

2. Steakley 67

3. Garcia 68 scp

Flight Three

1. Shephard 65

2. Dupree 70 tie

3. Lea 70

Closest to Pin: No. 7, Crevier; No. 12, Howard

