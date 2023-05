LOCAL GOLF

Lake Waco Golf Club

Senior Tournament

Regulation Course

Tuesday's results

1. D.Tanner, Carter, Olvera, Deloach 68

2. Schwarting, Ash, C.Tanner, Scott 69

3. Cameron, Philippi, Bright, Snyder 71

4. Kunkel, Griffin, Richardson, Brinegar 72

Closest to pins: No. 8 Bill Bright

Skins: No. 3 Don Tanner, Raymond Carter

Battle Lake Senior League

Thursday's results

Flight 1

1. Spurgeon 65

2. W. Cox 66

3. Gibson 68 scp

Flight 2

1. Phillips 65

T2. Lee 68

T2. J. Senter 68

Flight 3

1. Howard 65

2. Kreder 68

3. Grime 69

Closest to pin: No. 3 P. Murphy, No. 10 Lee

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 6A

Area

Midway vs. Wylie East — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian Heritage; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian High; Game 3: (if necessary) 2 p.m. Saturday at Midlothian High

Class 4A

Area

Robinson vs. Caldwell, at Georgetown — Game 1: Robinson 7, Caldwell 2; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 3A

Area

West vs. Franklin, at Axtell — Game 1: Franklin 12, West 0; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if necessary): 5 p.m. Saturday

Troy vs. Mildred, at Axtell — Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Monday

Class 2A

Area

Crawford vs. Whitewright, at Waxahachie — Game 1: Crawford 6, Whitewright 0; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Riesel vs. Cumby, at Ennis — Game 1: Cumby 7, Riesel 6; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Valley Mills vs. Trenton, at FW Chisholm Trail — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 11 a.m. Saturday

Bremond 18, Snook 3

Regional

Bremond vs. Granger-Leon winner, TBD

Class 1A

Regionals

Blum vs. Saint Jo, at Springtown — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): TBD Saturday

Jonesboro vs. Graford, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Cleburne

Abbott vs. Savoy — Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Friday at Carrollton Creekview; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3: TBD

TAPPS

Area

Lubbock Trinity Christian 15, Vanguard 1

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway vs. Waxahachie — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Midway; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Waxahachie; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 5A

Bi-district

Belton vs. A&M Consolidated — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Belton; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at A&M Consolidated; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Lake Belton vs. Montgomery, at Mumford — Game 1: Lake Belton 6, Montgomery 5; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

Bi-district

China Spring vs. Georgetown Gateway — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday at Lake Belton; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): noon Saturday at China Spring

Robinson vs. Jarrell — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Jarrell; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Gatesville vs. Marble Falls — Game 1: weather delay, Gatesville leading 9-3, bottom 6; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Marble Falls; Game 3 (if necessary): TBD Saturday

Hillsboro vs. FW Benbrook, at Crowley — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 3A

District tiebreaker

Academy 8, Cameron Yoe 2

Bi-district

West vs. Corsicana Mildred — Game 1: West 8, Mildred 1; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at West; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Whitney vs. Malakoff — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Malakoff; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Lorena vs. Franklin — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday at Axtell; Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday at Axtell; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Troy vs. Buffalo — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday at UMHB, Belton; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at West; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Groesbeck vs. Academy — Game 1: Academy 15, Groesbeck 0; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana; Game 3 (if necessary): noon Saturday at Corsicana

Fairfield vs. Cameron Yoe, at Edible Field, Bryan — Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 2A

District tiebreakers

Crawford 11, Moody 1

Axtell vs. Riesel, ccd.

Bi-district

Hamilton vs. Anson, at Abilene Christian School — Game 1: 2 p.m. Friday; Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Valley Mills vs. Lipan, at Whitney — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): TBD Saturday

Bosqueville 15, Poolville 5

Crawford vs. Santo, at Glen Rose — Game 1: weather delay, Crawford leading 8-7, top 6, resumes 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 10 a.m. Saturday

Moody vs. Tolar — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Moody; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Glen Rose; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Riesel 2, Frost 0 — Game 1: Riesel 13, Frost 0; Game 2: Riesel 12, Frost 0

Axtell vs. Italy — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Italy; Game 2: noon Saturday at Axtell; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Mart vs. Itasca — Game 1: Itasca 14, Mart 5; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Mart; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Wortham vs. Rio Vista, at Itasca — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 11 a.m. Saturday

Area

Bosqueville vs. Wortham-Rio Vista winner, TBD

Riesel vs. Crawford-Santo winner, TBD

Class 1A

District tiebreaker

Jonesboro def. Meridian

Bi-district

Jonesboro vs. Graford, at Cleburne — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Meridian vs. Gordon, at Weatherford — Game 1: Gordon 11, Meridian 10; Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Abbott, bye

Blum 17, Coolidge 0

Regional

Blum vs. Jonesboro-Graford winner, TBD

TAPPS Division IV

Bi-district

Bishop Reicher 4, SA Lutheran 0

Live Oak, bye

Area

Temple Central Texas Christian 10, Bishop Reicher 3

Live Oak 5, Huntsville Alpha Omega 4

Regional

Pasadena First Baptist 11, Live Oak 1

Email updates or corrections to sports@wacotrib.com.