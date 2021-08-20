 Skip to main content
LOCAL AGATE
LOCAL GOLF

Lake Waco Golf Club

Senior League Tournament

Friday's results

1. G. Harkins, Schwarting, Ash, S. Harkins 49

2. (tie) Kunkel, C. Tanner, N. Barron, F. Scott 50

Day, Griffin, Smith, Buck 50

4. D. Tanner, Phillips, Deloach, Collins 51

5. Rasner, Philippi, J. Carter, R. Carter 52

6. Goss, Crye, R. Scott, K. Barron, Cameron 55

Closest to pin hole: No. 11, Randy Scott

Skins hole: No. 10, Carl Day, Cecil Griffin, Earl Smith, Herbert Buck

