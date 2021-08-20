LOCAL AGATE

LOCAL GOLF
Lake Waco Golf Club
Senior League Tournament
Friday's results
1. G. Harkins, Schwarting, Ash, S. Harkins 49
2. (tie) Kunkel, C. Tanner, N. Barron, F. Scott 50
Day, Griffin, Smith, Buck 50
4. D. Tanner, Phillips, Deloach, Collins 51
5. Rasner, Philippi, J. Carter, R. Carter 52
6. Goss, Crye, R. Scott, K. Barron, Cameron 55
Closest to pin hole: No. 11, Randy Scott
Skins hole: No. 10, Carl Day, Cecil Griffin, Earl Smith, Herbert Buck
