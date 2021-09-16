 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local agate
0 comments

Local agate

LOCAL GOLF

Battle Lake Senior League

Thursday's results

Flight One

1. Threadgill 67

2. J. Senter 69

3. Vest 70 scp

Flight Two

1. Phillips 62

2. Pattillo 70

3. Little 71 scp

Flight Three

1. Lopez 66

2. Baker 68

3. Lea 69 scp

Closest to Pin: No. 3,  J. Senter; No. 12, Crevier

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board OKs design for new Waco High
Education

Board OKs design for new Waco High

Trustees gave the go-ahead to a design of a new, more compact Waco High School that contains two gymnasiums, a 600-seat performing arts auditorium and expanded career education space.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert