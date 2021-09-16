Local agate

LOCAL GOLF
Battle Lake Senior League
Thursday's results
Flight One
1. Threadgill 67
2. J. Senter 69
3. Vest 70 scp
Flight Two
1. Phillips 62
2. Pattillo 70
3. Little 71 scp
Flight Three
1. Lopez 66
2. Baker 68
3. Lea 69 scp
Closest to Pin: No. 3, J. Senter; No. 12, Crevier
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today