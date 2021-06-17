 Skip to main content
Local agate
LOCAL GOLF

Battle Lake Golf Course

Senior League

Thursday's results

First Flight

1. Clay 64

2. J. Senter 65

3. Stanfill 66 tie

4. P. Senter 66

5. W. Cox 67

Second Flight

1. Bondzio 62

2. Barron 63

3. Grime 64 tie

4. Melasky 64

5. Pattillo 64

Closest to Pin: No. 3, Barron; No. 12, Garcia

