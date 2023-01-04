Local Agate

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL GOLF

Lake Waco Golf Club

Senior League Tournament

Regulation Course 

Tuesday's Results

1. Rasner, Bright, O'Loughlin, C.Tanner, Cameron. 62

T2. D.Tanner, Brinegar, Mitchell, Deloach, Ash 67

T2. Kunkel, Philippi, Gregory, Exum, R.Scott 67

Closest to pin, No. 8: Bill Gregory

Skins, No. 8: Robert Rasner, Bill Bright, James O'Loughlin, Ray Cameron

JUCO BASKETBALL

Men

McLennan 66, LSU-Eunice 60

McLennan: Nick Shogbonyo 3 0-0 8; CJ Hall 3 5-5 13; Dayvaughn Froe 0 0-0 0; Jaylen Thompson 0 0-0 0; A.J. Barnes 8 3-5 20; Jared Clawson 2 2-2 6; Omarion Smith 5 5-8 15; Mason Lockhart 0 0-0 0; Kaleb Pouncy 0 0-0 0; Cedric Kelley 2 2-2 6; Totals: 23 17-22 66.

LSU-Eunice: Nasir DeGruy 6 0-1 14; Bryce Roberts 2 0-0 6; Corey Pope 2 0-0 4; Seviuhn Turner 0 5-6 5; Christian Landry 1 0-0 3; Nikola Letic 3 2-2 8; Kaden Pierre 1 0-0 2; Braylon Richard 0 0-0 0; Athiaan Manyiel 0 0-0 0; Kiani Saxon 4 0-0 10; Isaac Weaver 2 4-4 8; Bryce Bickham 0 0-0 0; Totals: 21 11-13 60.

3-pointers: McLennan 5 (Shogobnyo 2, Hall 2, Barnes 1), LSU-Eunice 7 (DeGruy 2, Roberts 2, Saxon 2, Landry 1) Total fouls: McLennan 10, LSU-Eunice 13; Halftime score: McLennan 35, LSU-Eunice 20; Record: McLennan 13-3. Note: Head coach Kevin Gill notched his 500th all-time win at MCC.

