Local Agate

LOCAL GOLF
Lake Waco Golf Club
Senior League Tournament
Regulation Course
Tuesday's Results
1. Rasner, Bright, O'Loughlin, C.Tanner, Cameron. 62
T2. D.Tanner, Brinegar, Mitchell, Deloach, Ash 67
T2. Kunkel, Philippi, Gregory, Exum, R.Scott 67
Closest to pin, No. 8: Bill Gregory
Skins, No. 8: Robert Rasner, Bill Bright, James O'Loughlin, Ray Cameron
JUCO BASKETBALL
Men
McLennan 66, LSU-Eunice 60
People are also reading…
McLennan: Nick Shogbonyo 3 0-0 8; CJ Hall 3 5-5 13; Dayvaughn Froe 0 0-0 0; Jaylen Thompson 0 0-0 0; A.J. Barnes 8 3-5 20; Jared Clawson 2 2-2 6; Omarion Smith 5 5-8 15; Mason Lockhart 0 0-0 0; Kaleb Pouncy 0 0-0 0; Cedric Kelley 2 2-2 6; Totals: 23 17-22 66.
LSU-Eunice: Nasir DeGruy 6 0-1 14; Bryce Roberts 2 0-0 6; Corey Pope 2 0-0 4; Seviuhn Turner 0 5-6 5; Christian Landry 1 0-0 3; Nikola Letic 3 2-2 8; Kaden Pierre 1 0-0 2; Braylon Richard 0 0-0 0; Athiaan Manyiel 0 0-0 0; Kiani Saxon 4 0-0 10; Isaac Weaver 2 4-4 8; Bryce Bickham 0 0-0 0; Totals: 21 11-13 60.
3-pointers: McLennan 5 (Shogobnyo 2, Hall 2, Barnes 1), LSU-Eunice 7 (DeGruy 2, Roberts 2, Saxon 2, Landry 1) Total fouls: McLennan 10, LSU-Eunice 13; Halftime score: McLennan 35, LSU-Eunice 20; Record: McLennan 13-3. Note: Head coach Kevin Gill notched his 500th all-time win at MCC.