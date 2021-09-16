 Skip to main content
Local Broadcast Listings
Local Broadcast Listings

REGIONAL TV

7 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, Bally Sports

LOCAL RADIO

6 a.m. Go Big or Go Home with “Big” Rich Richardson, 94.5 FM HD2

2 p.m. The John Morris Show, 92.3 FM/1660 AM

3 p.m. The Matt Mosley Show, 92.3 FM/1660 AM

3 p.m. SicEm365 Radio with David Smoak, Paul Catalina and Craig Smoak, SicEm365.com

4 p.m. Game Time with Tom Barfield, 92.3 FM/1660 AM

