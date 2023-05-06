38% of vote centers reporting | Source: McLennan County Elections Office
Note: Results are not final until votes are canvassed.
Waco City Council, District 2
|Alice Rodriguez
|85
|53.8%
|Tiffany Vidaña
|73
|46.2%
Waco City Council, District 4
|Don Gray
|35
|7.9%
|Darius Ewing
|279
|62.5%
|Anthony Johnson
|132
|29.6%
Waco ISD Board of Trustees, Place 5
|Jim Patton
|140
|54.7%
|Ashley Stone
|32
|12.5%
|Abigail "Abbie" Ramirez
|84
|32.8%
Waco ISD Board of Trustees, Place 7
|Peaches Henry
|889
|50.9%
|Angelo Ochoa
|858
|49.1%
MCC Board of Trustees, District 1
|Jonathan Q. Hill
|383
|73.9%
|Arash Abnoussi
|135
|26.1%
MCC Board of Trustees, District 3
|James Martin SoRelle
|150
|46.4%
|Ilda Sabido
|173
|53.6%
Bosqueville ISD — $18.8 million bond
|For
|112
|62.6%
|Against
|67
|37.4%
Woodway City Council, Ward 1, Place 1
|David Mercer
|322
|46.3%
|David Keyston
|375
|53.7%
Woodway City Council, at-large
|Gregg Glime
|303
|43.4%
|David Russell
|395
|56.6%
Hewitt City Council, Ward 1, Place 1
|Bradley Turner
|320
|81.0%
|R.J. Pase
|75
|19.0%
Bellmead City Council, Place 1
|Karen Ann Coleman
|96
|77.4%
|Ruth Ann Mitchell
|28
|22.6%
Bellmead City Council, Place 2
|Barbara Van Cleave
|8
|13.1%
|Travis Gibson
|53
|86.9%
Bellmead City Council, Place 5
|Bryan Winget
|22
|52.4%
|Doss Youngblood
|20
|47.6%
Crawford City Council, at-large, 2 seats
|John Weldon
|0
|Lewis Snow
|0
|Shane Spence
|0
Gholson City Council, at-large
|Jonathan Spence
|47
|66.2%
|Billy Sparks
|24
|33.8%
Gholson ISD, at-large, 4 seats
|Nelson Moore
|24
|Chris Silva
|42
|Alisha Whited
|31
|Michelle Goates
|63
|Richard Caldara
|43
Lacy Lakeview, mayor
|Sharon Clark
|18
|21.9%
|A. Niecey Payne
|64
|78.1%
Lorena, mayor
|Tommy Ross
|101
|68.2%
|Shane Phillips
|47
|31.8%
Mart City Council, at-large, 2 seats
|John Garrett
|5
|Sandra Lynch
|2
|LaToya Beaver
|1
|Ray "Tiny" Gonzales
|8
Mart City Council, special election
|James Miller
|5
|71.4%
|Ethan Deike
|2
|28.6%
McGregor City Council, Ward 1
|Alfredo Macedo
|0
|0%
|Andrew J. Henderson Sr.
|1
|100%
McGregor City Council, Ward 5
|Sherry Lynn Adams
|24
|75.0%
|Dennis Paul Fehler
|8
|25.0%
McGregor ISD, at-large, 4 seats
|David Lillard
|34
|Chris Knox
|36
|Troy Zacharias
|20
|Hunter January
|28
|Rod Smith
|23
Unopposed candidates
Waco ISD: Jose Vidaña
Waco City Council: Jim Holmes
Hewitt City Council: Michael Bancale, Bob Potter, Erica Bruce
Crawford mayor: Bobby Bain
Gholson City Council: Ron McCartney, Tom Buzbee
Gholson mayor: Chance Bradbury
Lacy Lakeview City Council: Barbara Seitz, Bruce Bundrant, Jonathan Olvera, Bob Plsek
Lorena City Council: Brad Wetzel, Katrina George
Mart mayor: Bob Kaiser
McGregor City Council: Steve Dutschmann
