Local golf notebook: Byron Nelson junior tourney coaxes big swingers

The "dog days of summer" may mean no school or daily classwork for students or coaches, but it just means more time for some of them to work on their golf games.

That is is exactly what drew Waco-area junior players Brayden Bare and Corbin Null to Lakewood Country Club in Dallas this week for the Byron Nelson Junior Championship. Also in attendance at Lakewood was Baylor men's golf coach Mike McGraw.

Considered one of the elite tournaments on the Texas summer golf schedule, it attracted players from all over the state and the Southwest, and just as many coaches.

“You want junior golfers to see you there and have a presence at the event,” McGraw said. “I’m looking for kids that fit what we have tried to build. It’s OK to see them hit bad shots and have a bad round, but you want to see how they handle it.”

Null, a junior-to-be in the fall at Midway High School, missed the 36-hole cut at Lakewood, but said it’s all part of a learning process toward his next goal of college golf.

“I want to accomplish good golf and hitting shots I want to hit, and If I play well, I will be higher on the leaderboard," Null said.

Null has already entered in the Southern Junior Championship at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina and the prestigious North and South Junior at Pinehurst Resort later this summer, all part of a golf learning road which never seems to end.

“I never take a day off," Null said, "because I get rusty when I come back, and I get bored without golf.”

Bare has already achieved that which Null hopes to collect, a college golf scholarship. He'll enroll at UTSA starting this fall, but said the summer was still important for him.

“I’m playing in a number of amateur qualifiers," Bare said. "I've got the US amateur and junior amateur and the Magnolia Amateur in Mississippi. I just want to stay sharp and get used to playing against older players for college.

“When you’re young like Corbin, you just want shoot low and get noticed by the coaches. If you shoot low scores, they will notice you."

Area coaches tuned to recruiting scene

McLennan men's head golf coach Vince Clark is teaching a U.S. history class this summer, but said it’s still an important time for his traditionally successful Highlanders program.

“When I’m there, I want to see how the guys manage their games and themselves. I show recruits around MCC when they visit and I spend time with my current and former players when they come to Waco to practice and play," Clark said.

Baylor’s women’s golf coach Jay Goble has a lighter summer schedule this year because of the work he has already done.

“I’m going to the British Girls at Carnoustie (Scotland) this summer to look at players, but I already have my commits for the next two years," Goble said.

'Masterful' opportunity for junior golfers

The Masters at Augusta National is traditionally the toughest ticket in all of sports to obtain. Hundreds of thousands of golf and sports fans from around the world angle to acquire a place at the PGA's first major of the year every April in Augusta, Georgia.

But Waco-area junior golfers can take the first step to going for free next year while taking their family members with them, as the Augusta-led Drive, Chip and Putt competition local qualifier comes to Waco on June 15 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

There is no cost to enter, and the event is open to all boys and girls ages 7 to 15, but everyone must enter by Friday to be eligible. That can be done on the event website at drivechipandputt.com.

Winners in the three categories will advance to two more rounds of competition, with the ultimate winners getting tickets and a chance to compete on the grounds of Augusta National on April 2, 2023.

“It’s a big honor for Waco to host its first Drive-Chip-Putt qualifier at Cottonwood. and see the juniors come out for a chance to advance to Augusta,” said Cottonwood head golf pro Kenny Duron.