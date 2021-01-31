Local listings

REGIONAL TV
NBA Basketball
7:30 p.m. — Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks, Fox Southwest
LOCAL RADIO
Local Sports Talk
6 a.m. Go Big or Go Home with “Big” Rich Richardson, 94.5 FM HD2
1 p.m. The Matt Mosley Show, 1660 AM/92.3 FM
2 p.m. The John Morris Show, 1660 AM/92.3 FM
3 p.m. Your Afternoon Stretch with Glenn “Stretch” Smith, 1660 AM/92.3 FM
3 p.m. Unnecessary Roughness with Your Boy Q and Stephen Simcox, 93.9 FM/1330 AM
3 p.m. SicEm365 Radio with David Smoak, Paul Catalina and Craig Smoak, SicEm365.com
4 p.m. Game Time with Tom Barfield and Garrett Ross, 1660 AM/92.3 FM
