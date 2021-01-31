 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local listings
0 comments

Local listings

REGIONAL TV

NBA Basketball

7:30 p.m. — Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks, Fox Southwest

LOCAL RADIO

Local Sports Talk

6 a.m. Go Big or Go Home with “Big” Rich Richardson, 94.5 FM HD2

1 p.m. The Matt Mosley Show, 1660 AM/92.3 FM

2 p.m. The John Morris Show, 1660 AM/92.3 FM

3 p.m. Your Afternoon Stretch with Glenn “Stretch” Smith, 1660 AM/92.3 FM

3 p.m. Unnecessary Roughness with Your Boy Q and Stephen Simcox, 93.9 FM/1330 AM

3 p.m. SicEm365 Radio with David Smoak, Paul Catalina and Craig Smoak, SicEm365.com

4 p.m. Game Time with Tom Barfield and Garrett Ross, 1660 AM/92.3 FM

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert