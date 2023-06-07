McLennan County Master Gardeners will hold a Lunch with the Masters program from noon to 2 p.m. June 21 in Room 105 of McLennan Community College's Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Texas Department of Transportation landscape architect Peter Krause and Hilary Garnish, division representative for the Waco District, will cover an array of topics including highway wildflower seeding efforts, native grass seeding and prairie restoration, roadside maintenance activities to preserve native species, aesthetic design and the history of landscape architecture.

The session is free, and everyone is welcome. Participants should bring a lunch.

For more information, call 254757-5180.