"Texas Native Plants and Birds Photography" will be the topic for a Lunch with the Masters session fromnoonto2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College's Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Master Gardener Juan Anaya will present a pictorial adventure of Texas native plants, wildlife and birds. Anaya will give tips on how to attract hummingbirds, pollinators and other wildlife with native plants and water features.

Participants should feel free to bring lunch to the session. It is free, and everyone is welcome.

For more information, call 254757-5180.