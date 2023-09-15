McLennan County Master Gardeners presents its monthly program, Lunch with the Masters, from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at MCC'S Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive in Room 105.

The program is "The Bulb Hunter: The Story behind Southern Bulb Company" by Chris Wiesinger, author of "The Bulb Hunter" and "Heirloom Bulbs for Today."

Be sure and bring your lunch to this free session. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call the McLennan County Texas Agrilife office at 254-757-5180.