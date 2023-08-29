The McLennan Community College Foundation is holding a luxury leather raffle to support student scholarships.
The raffle features Tecovas boots, a Lucchese briefcase and a King Ranch duffle bag.
Tickets purchased at bit.ly/ MCC Leather Raffle are $20 each. Tickets are six for $100 if purchased in person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the MCC Foundation, 1728 Powell Drive, or at the MCC Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 6 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The winning tickets will be drawn at the tournament.
For more information, call the MCC Foundation at 254-2998604.