As the grackle flies, the 500 block of Austin Avenue is a third of a mile from a planned riverfront project, anchored by the Baylor University basketball arena, that is drawing wide attention and hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private investment. But developers in that Austin Avenue block, in the shadow of the ALICO Building and the McLennan County Courthouse, have ambitions to reclaim it as the center of gravity for downtown, with major new office and residential buildings and a courthouse square.