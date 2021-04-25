MAISHA
Police have charged a former Mart High School football player with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two former teammates while they we…
A Waco man has charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, based on incidents in 2018 through 2019.
A Waco woman facing indictment in an alleged drunken hit-and-run wreck that nearly killed a Baylor University student in 2019 was sent back to…
One person died after being shot Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Parkwood Street near Bosque Boulevard, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Waco police arrested a 30-year-old Waco man Thursday after a 15-year-old girl reported he had sexually assaulted her in 2019, an arrest affida…
A motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital after suffering serious and life threatening injuries Tuesday in a crash at Waco Drive and North…
A Waco woman was arrested last Friday after she was accused of stabbing her boyfriend following an argument in late March.
Waco police arrested a man Thursday morning near Baylor University on a theft of a firearm charge, and he is considered a suspect in a burglar…
In links parlance, some might suggest Waco’s new Topgolf looks like a tournament-winning birdie on the 18th hole.
Police arrested David Brett Bankester, 31, of Robinson, on Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.