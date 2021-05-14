Maldonado homers, Astros beat Rangers, 10-4

HOUSTON — Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs to back seven solid innings from Zack Greinke, and the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Kyle Tucker and Myles Straw each had two hits and two RBIs for the Astros.

Maldonado, who finished with two hits as well, launched a two-run homer to left field in the fifth to increase Houston’s lead to 10-2. He also drew a bases-loaded walk as part of a four-run third.

Tucker hit an RBI single in a three-run second and another in the third before scoring on a double play. Straw had an RBI single in the second and also walked to force home a run in the third.

Michael Brantley hit a sacrifice fly in the second, and Carlos Correa scored on a single by Straw and an error by center fielder Adolis García before Maldonado’s homer in the fifth.

Greinke (3-1) gave up three runs and seven hits with five strikeouts. He has allowed at least three runs in each of his last four starts.

Wes Benjamin (0-2) allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings. He was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to make the start.