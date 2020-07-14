A 40-year-old man scheduled for inpatient care at a state mental health facility died in the custody of McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were taking him to a local hospital for a COVID-19 test, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Deputies were taking Greg Regalado, of Waco, to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center on Monday afternoon for the test, which was required before Regalado could be transferred to the Austin State Hospital psychiatric treatment facility, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ricky Armstrong said. A post-mortem report states Reglado tested negative for the co- ronavirus, Armstrong said.
Armstrong, administrator of the county’s two-jail complex, said Regalado was talking with deputies during the drive to the hospital when he suddenly became unresponsive near the hospital’s entrance. The deputies pulled into the parking lot, waved for help and Regalado was taken into the hospital, he said.
Officials were unable to find a pulse, Armstrong said. Hospital officials were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Information on Regalado’s in-custody death has been forwarded to the McLennan County District Attorney’s office for review, Armstrong said. If the DA uncovers any potential criminal conduct, the case would be forwarded to the Texas Rangers, he said.
According to jail records, Regalado had been in McLennan County Jail since last week on a charge of assault of a security officer, and local officials said he was scheduled to receive treatment at the Austin hospital after a local evaluation.
Armstrong said the death remains under investigation.
Assault charges
Waco police arrested a 19-year-old Monday after he hit a man in the head with a baseball bat and stabbed another man in the arm, an arrest affidavit states.
The victim later died at a local hospital, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said Tuesday evening. An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death.
Police responded about 6:15 p.m. to a call at a house in the 900 block of North 11th Street. Jason Ivy, 19, of Waco, was at the house attempting to “make amends” with a woman he had previously been in a relationship with, according to the affidavit.
After a family member of the woman intervened and went into the room where Ivy and the woman were, Ivy left the house and returned with a baseball bat, the affidavit states. He hit the family member in the head and then in the elbow, according to the affidavit.
Ivy then went outside and sat on the street with a knife in his hand, pressing it against himself but not cutting himself, the affidavit states. Ivy told officers another family member of the woman then approached him “like he wanted to fight,” and they grabbed each other, leading Ivy to stab the man more than once, police stated.
Police arrested Ivy on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, family violence, and two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $100,000.
