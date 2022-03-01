 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
March 1, 2022 primary results
NOTE: Numbers as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, per Texas Secretary of State and McLennan County Elections Office. Results are not final until canvassed.

Republican primary

Congressional District 17

71% of precincts reporting in district

  • WINNER - Pete Sessions (incumbent) — 39,832 votes (68%)
  • Jason "Stormchaser" Nelson — 7,305 (13%)
  • Paulette Carson — 6,666 (11%)
  • Rob Rosenberger — 4,484 (8%)

Texas House, District 13

58% of precincts reporting in district

  • Angelia Orr — 8,821 votes (57%)
  • Dennis Wilson — 6,718 (43%)

McLennan County District Attorney

33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county

  • Josh Tetens — 15,025 (70%)
  • Barry Johnson (incumbent) — 6,420 votes (30%)

54th State District Judge

33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county

  • Susan Kelly (incumbent) — 15,358 votes (75%)
  • Christi Hunting Horse — 5,124 (25%)

County Court-at-Law No. 3

33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county

  • Ryan Luna (incumbent) — 13,451 votes (64%)
  • Kristi DeCluitt — 7,717 (36%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county

  • Brian Richardson (incumbent) — 4,203 votes (77%)
  • Julissa West — 1,290 (23%)

Constable, Precinct 4

33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county

  • Charlie Guerrero — 3,049 votes (52%)
  • Matt Cawthon — 2,803 (48%)

State Board of Education, District 14

80% of precincts reporting in district

  • Evelyn Brooks — 71,652 (57%)
  • Sue Melton-Malone (incumbent) — 54,544 votes (43%)

Unopposed candidates (advance to November general election)

  • Texas Senate, District 22: Brian Birdwell (incumbent)
  • Texas House, District 56: Charles "Doc" Anderson (incumbent)
  • County Judge: Scott Felton (incumbent)
  • District Clerk: Jon Gimble (incumbent)
  • County Clerk: Andy Harwell (incumbent)
  • County Treasurer: Bill Helton (incumbent)
  • County Commissioner, Precinct 2: D.L. Wilson
  • County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Ben Perry (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1: Dianne Hensley (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2: Pete Peterson (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: C.L. Chase
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: David Pareya (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5: Jessica R. Dominguez
  • Constable, Precinct 1: Walt Strickland (incumbent)
  • Constable, Precinct 2: John Johnson (incumbent)
  • Constable, Precinct 3: David Maler (incumbent)
  • Constable, Precinct 5: Freddie Cantu (incumbent)
  • 170th State District Judge: Jim Meyer (incumbent)
  • 414th State District Judge: Vicki Menard (incumbent)
  • County Court-at-Law No. 1: Vik Deivanayagam (incumbent)
  • County Court-at-Law No. 2: Brad Cates (incumbent)
  • 10th Court of Appeals: Steve Smith (incumbent)
  • Republican Party Chair: Brad Holland (incumbent)

Democratic primary

Texas House, District 13

58% of precincts reporting in district

  • Cedric Davis — 1,783 votes (72%)
  • Cuevas Peacock — 686 (28%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5

33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county

  • Lucy Sanchez — 357 votes (73%)
  • Cameron Fillmore — 131 (27%)

Unopposed candidates (advance to November general election)

  • Congressional District 17: Mary Jo Woods
  • Texas Senate, District 22: No candidate
  • Texas House, District 56: Erin Shank
  • McLennan County District Attorney: Aubrey Robertson
  • County commissioner, Precinct 2: Pat Chisolm-Miller (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: James E. Lee Jr. (incumbent)
  • Democratic Party Chair: Mark Hayes

Statewide races — Republican primary

Governor

  • Greg Abbott (incumbent) — 1,146,187 votes (67%)
  • Allen B. West — 210,057 (12%)
  • Don Huffines — 195,773 (11%)
  • Chad Prather — 66,308 (4%)
  • Rick Perry — 54,583 (3%)
  • Kandy Kaye Horn — 20,321 (1%)
  • Paul Belew — 9,288 (0.5%)
  • Danny Harrison — 9,144 (0.5%)

Lieutenant Governor

  • Dan Patrick (incumbent) — 1,251,121 (77%)
  • Daniel Miller — 110,508 (7%)
  • Trayce Bradford — 104,103 (6%)
  • Aaron Sorrells — 61,825 (4%)
  • Zach Vance — 61,562 (4%)
  • Todd M. Bullis — 37,388 (2%)

Attorney General

  • Ken Paxton (incumbent) — 723,407 (43%)
  • George P. Bush — 379,134 (23%)
  • Eva Guzman — 296,104 (18%)
  • Louie Gohmert — 286,273 (17%)

Comptroller

  • Glenn Hegar (incumbent) — 1,211,458 (82%)
  • Mark V. Goloby — 269,607 (18%)

Land Commissioner

  • Dawn Buckingham — 594,354 (42%)
  • Tim Westley — 210,966 (15%)
  • Jon Spiers — 182,957 (13%)
  • Don W. Minton — 147,987 (10%)
  • Victor Avila — 103,492 (7%)
  • Weston Martinez — 91,207 (6%)
  • Rufus Lopez — 42,051 (3%)
  • Ben Armenta — 41,408 (3%)

Agriculture Commissioner

  • Sid Miller (incumbent) — 870,863 (59%)
  • James White — 463,712 (31%)
  • Carey A. Counsil — 151,372 (10%)

Railroad Commissioner

  • Wayne Christian (incumbent) — 672,575 (47%)
  • Sarah Stogner — 217,315 (15%)
  • Tom Slocum Jr. — 206,588 (14%)
  • Marvin "Sarge" Summers — 170,314 (12%)
  • Dawayne Tipton — 165,177 (12%)

Texas Supreme Court, Place 9

  • Evan Young (incumbent) 751,336 (55%)
  • David J. Schenck — 615,539 (45%)

Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5:

  • Scott Walker (incumbent) — 774,873 (57%)
  • Clint Morgan — 587,606 (43%)

Unopposed

  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 3: Debra Lehrmann (incumbent)
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 5: Rebeca Huddle (incumbent)
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: Mary Lou Keel (incumbent)
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Jesse F. McClure III (incumbent)

Statewide races — Democratic primary

Governor

  • Beto O'Rourke — 821,176 (91%)
  • Joy Diaz — 29,664 (3%)
  • Michael Cooper — 27,077 (3%)
  • Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez — 11,769 (1%)
  • Rich Wakeland — 11,511 (1%)

Lieutenant Governor

  • Mike Collier — 359,070 (42%)
  • Michelle Beckley — 252,441 (30%)
  • Carla Brailey — 234,164 (28)

Attorney General

  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 376,420 (44%)
  • Joe Jaworski — 169,634 (20%)
  • Lee Merritt — 154,723 (18%)
  • Mike Fields — 104,967 (12%)
  • S. "Tbone" Raynor — 45,715 (5%)

Comptroller

  • Janet T. Dudding — 377,763 (46%)
  • Angel Luis Vega — 287,118 (35%)
  • Tim Mahoney — 155,974 (19%)

Land Commissioner

  • Sandragrace Martinez — 268,240 (32%)
  • Jay Kleberg — 215,944 (26%)
  • Jinny Suh — 179,603 (22%)
  • Michael Lange — 161,877 (20%)

Agriculture Commissioner

  • Susan Hays — 680,012 (83%)
  • Ed Ireson — 142,588 (17%)

Unopposed

  • Railroad Commissioner: Luke Warford
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 2: No candidate
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 3: Erin A. Nowell
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 5: Amanda Reichek
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 9: Julia Maldonado
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: No candidate
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Dana Huffman
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Robert Johnson
  • State Board Of Education, District 14: Tracy Fisher

