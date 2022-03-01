March 1, 2022 primary results

NOTE: Numbers as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, per Texas Secretary of State and McLennan County Elections Office. Results are not final until canvassed.
Republican primary
Congressional District 17
71% of precincts reporting in district
- WINNER - Pete Sessions (incumbent) — 39,832 votes (68%)
- Jason "Stormchaser" Nelson — 7,305 (13%)
- Paulette Carson — 6,666 (11%)
- Rob Rosenberger — 4,484 (8%)
Texas House, District 13
58% of precincts reporting in district
- Angelia Orr — 8,821 votes (57%)
- Dennis Wilson — 6,718 (43%)
McLennan County District Attorney
33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county
- Josh Tetens — 15,025 (70%)
- Barry Johnson (incumbent) — 6,420 votes (30%)
54th State District Judge
33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county
- Susan Kelly (incumbent) — 15,358 votes (75%)
- Christi Hunting Horse — 5,124 (25%)
County Court-at-Law No. 3
33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county
- Ryan Luna (incumbent) — 13,451 votes (64%)
- Kristi DeCluitt — 7,717 (36%)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county
- Brian Richardson (incumbent) — 4,203 votes (77%)
- Julissa West — 1,290 (23%)
Constable, Precinct 4
33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county
- Charlie Guerrero — 3,049 votes (52%)
- Matt Cawthon — 2,803 (48%)
State Board of Education, District 14
80% of precincts reporting in district
- Evelyn Brooks — 71,652 (57%)
- Sue Melton-Malone (incumbent) — 54,544 votes (43%)
Unopposed candidates (advance to November general election)
- Texas Senate, District 22: Brian Birdwell (incumbent)
- Texas House, District 56: Charles "Doc" Anderson (incumbent)
- County Judge: Scott Felton (incumbent)
- District Clerk: Jon Gimble (incumbent)
- County Clerk: Andy Harwell (incumbent)
- County Treasurer: Bill Helton (incumbent)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2: D.L. Wilson
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Ben Perry (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1: Dianne Hensley (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2: Pete Peterson (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: C.L. Chase
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: David Pareya (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5: Jessica R. Dominguez
- Constable, Precinct 1: Walt Strickland (incumbent)
- Constable, Precinct 2: John Johnson (incumbent)
- Constable, Precinct 3: David Maler (incumbent)
- Constable, Precinct 5: Freddie Cantu (incumbent)
- 170th State District Judge: Jim Meyer (incumbent)
- 414th State District Judge: Vicki Menard (incumbent)
- County Court-at-Law No. 1: Vik Deivanayagam (incumbent)
- County Court-at-Law No. 2: Brad Cates (incumbent)
- 10th Court of Appeals: Steve Smith (incumbent)
- Republican Party Chair: Brad Holland (incumbent)
Democratic primary
Texas House, District 13
58% of precincts reporting in district
- Cedric Davis — 1,783 votes (72%)
- Cuevas Peacock — 686 (28%)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5
33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county
- Lucy Sanchez — 357 votes (73%)
- Cameron Fillmore — 131 (27%)
Unopposed candidates (advance to November general election)
- Congressional District 17: Mary Jo Woods
- Texas Senate, District 22: No candidate
- Texas House, District 56: Erin Shank
- McLennan County District Attorney: Aubrey Robertson
- County commissioner, Precinct 2: Pat Chisolm-Miller (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: James E. Lee Jr. (incumbent)
- Democratic Party Chair: Mark Hayes
Statewide races — Republican primary
Governor
- Greg Abbott (incumbent) — 1,146,187 votes (67%)
- Allen B. West — 210,057 (12%)
- Don Huffines — 195,773 (11%)
- Chad Prather — 66,308 (4%)
- Rick Perry — 54,583 (3%)
- Kandy Kaye Horn — 20,321 (1%)
- Paul Belew — 9,288 (0.5%)
- Danny Harrison — 9,144 (0.5%)
Lieutenant Governor
- Dan Patrick (incumbent) — 1,251,121 (77%)
- Daniel Miller — 110,508 (7%)
- Trayce Bradford — 104,103 (6%)
- Aaron Sorrells — 61,825 (4%)
- Zach Vance — 61,562 (4%)
- Todd M. Bullis — 37,388 (2%)
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton (incumbent) — 723,407 (43%)
- George P. Bush — 379,134 (23%)
- Eva Guzman — 296,104 (18%)
- Louie Gohmert — 286,273 (17%)
Comptroller
- Glenn Hegar (incumbent) — 1,211,458 (82%)
- Mark V. Goloby — 269,607 (18%)
Land Commissioner
- Dawn Buckingham — 594,354 (42%)
- Tim Westley — 210,966 (15%)
- Jon Spiers — 182,957 (13%)
- Don W. Minton — 147,987 (10%)
- Victor Avila — 103,492 (7%)
- Weston Martinez — 91,207 (6%)
- Rufus Lopez — 42,051 (3%)
- Ben Armenta — 41,408 (3%)
Agriculture Commissioner
- Sid Miller (incumbent) — 870,863 (59%)
- James White — 463,712 (31%)
- Carey A. Counsil — 151,372 (10%)
Railroad Commissioner
- Wayne Christian (incumbent) — 672,575 (47%)
- Sarah Stogner — 217,315 (15%)
- Tom Slocum Jr. — 206,588 (14%)
- Marvin "Sarge" Summers — 170,314 (12%)
- Dawayne Tipton — 165,177 (12%)
Texas Supreme Court, Place 9
- Evan Young (incumbent) 751,336 (55%)
- David J. Schenck — 615,539 (45%)
Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5:
- Scott Walker (incumbent) — 774,873 (57%)
- Clint Morgan — 587,606 (43%)
Unopposed
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 3: Debra Lehrmann (incumbent)
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 5: Rebeca Huddle (incumbent)
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: Mary Lou Keel (incumbent)
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Jesse F. McClure III (incumbent)
Statewide races — Democratic primary
Governor
- Beto O'Rourke — 821,176 (91%)
- Joy Diaz — 29,664 (3%)
- Michael Cooper — 27,077 (3%)
- Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez — 11,769 (1%)
- Rich Wakeland — 11,511 (1%)
Lieutenant Governor
- Mike Collier — 359,070 (42%)
- Michelle Beckley — 252,441 (30%)
- Carla Brailey — 234,164 (28)
Attorney General
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 376,420 (44%)
- Joe Jaworski — 169,634 (20%)
- Lee Merritt — 154,723 (18%)
- Mike Fields — 104,967 (12%)
- S. "Tbone" Raynor — 45,715 (5%)
Comptroller
- Janet T. Dudding — 377,763 (46%)
- Angel Luis Vega — 287,118 (35%)
- Tim Mahoney — 155,974 (19%)
Land Commissioner
- Sandragrace Martinez — 268,240 (32%)
- Jay Kleberg — 215,944 (26%)
- Jinny Suh — 179,603 (22%)
- Michael Lange — 161,877 (20%)
Agriculture Commissioner
- Susan Hays — 680,012 (83%)
- Ed Ireson — 142,588 (17%)
Unopposed
- Railroad Commissioner: Luke Warford
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 2: No candidate
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 3: Erin A. Nowell
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 5: Amanda Reichek
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 9: Julia Maldonado
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: No candidate
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Dana Huffman
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Robert Johnson
- State Board Of Education, District 14: Tracy Fisher
NOTE: Numbers as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, per Texas Secretary of State and McLennan County Elections Office. Results are not final until canvassed.