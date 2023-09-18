Stephanie Carter, left, has been teaching at Mart High School for 50 years, currently serving as Mart ISD’s UIL academics director in addition to teaching advanced math classes. Superintendent Betsy Burnett notes that she is respected among students and colleagues, and is a model for other teachers both in terms of instructional excellence and classroom management. Pictured with Carter are Ashley Wilton, principal of Mart High School, center, and longtime Mart colleague Laurie Schroeder, who retired in May.